Kalki 2898 AD: Arjun Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone ‘heart’ of the film; says Amitabh Bachchan was 'awe-inspiring'

The recent release of Kalki 2898 AD has not only been winning at the box office but also stealing audiences' hearts. The Nag Ashwin directorial, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas, is receiving a lot of praise from the industry.

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others have taken to their social media handles to praise the film and now the recent name to laud the performances is Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor lauds Kalki 2898 AD

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, “Kalki – The game changer!!! What a cinematic vision from @nag_ashwin. I bow down to your visual take of this epic sweeping saga that spans generations…there is only 1 @amitabhbachchan and he is awe-inspiring as Ashwatthama!!! @actorprabhas Sir continues to be the loveable rebel that we have loved him always. @deepikapadukone just adds so much dignity and is the actual heart of it.”

He concluded by saying “Forget North, South, East, West this is a true Pan India film of epic proportions!!!”

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He won hearts with his acting in this crime thriller. Now the actor is all geared up for his role in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. This is the first time that he will be seen in the director’s cop universe.

Singham Again will see him in a negative and never-seen-before role. This film will also star Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. We bet fans are too excited about this film and cannot wait to watch it in theatres.

Arjun Kapoor’s personal front

On the personal front, he has been making it to the headlines after his breakup with longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora. Pinkvilla exclusively broke this news and reported that these two decided mutually about this decision and parted ways amicably.

He recently celebrated his birthday among his close friends from the industry including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

