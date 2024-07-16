Leave it to Malaika Arora to make vacation style even better. Her fashion statements are simply stunning and she slays in everything she wears. Be it a sassy outfit for star-studded parties, a cute date-night look, some red-carpet magic, or a comfortably cool everyday look—Malla is a truly versatile global fashion icon.

On her recent Spanish vacay, Malaika Arora wore a figure-hugging bodycon dress which made us want to get our hands on the piece. So, let’s closely look at the diva’s latest statement for some major vacation-ready style inspiration!

Malaika Arora’s chic white and gold OOTD:

The Housefull actress effortlessly exuded a timeless charm in her floor-length attire and its captivating cut-out neckline with a gold butterfly embellishment. The sleeveless design of the classy white outfit made it the perfect choice for summer vacations. The body-hugging and flattering silhouette of the dress also added a touch of boldness to the attire.

To complete her look, the Housefull actress opted for matching white flat slippers, showcasing a relatable and stylish fashion choice. These also added a well-thought-out appeal to her look.

However, a long dress as versatile as this one can be elevated with some classy gold or white pumps, making it perfect for a date night.

Meanwhile, you can also turn it down with sneakers, giving it a modern Gen-Z twist, or with boots for that edgy touch. This is exactly what makes this piece a must-have for vacations.

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam choices also rocked:

Malaika opted for a simple appearance by going for minimalistic accessories. The list included layered gold bracelets to match her dress’ gold embellishments. But that’s not all. She also added a luxurious touch to her look with a lilywhite Tropicalia Micro bucket bag with white leather and raffia-effect fabric from Marni.

This classy pick, approximately worth Rs. 52,330, is lightweight but big enough to fit all your vacation needs!

Arora further showcased her inherent glow and beauty by opting for a delicate makeup style. Enhancing her features with a hint of rouge blush and volumizing mascara while flaunting her lips with a nourishing lip gloss, she effortlessly nailed the minimalistic look.

Malla also left her luscious locks open, naturally flowing down her shoulders. Her supremely simplistic choices for this vacation-ready and charming look truly capture our admiration. Through this, she demonstrates how elegance and classy can also be found in simplicity.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

