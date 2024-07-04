Animal prints are prowling back into the spotlight, this monsoon season, and it's a trend we can't wait to embrace. Bollywood celebrities are leading the charge with fierce and fabulous animal print outfits that could have anybody roaring with envy. So, get ready to unleash your inner wild child with these sizzling animal print ensembles inspired by Deepika Padukone’s exquisite dress and Triptii Dimri’s slip dress to Malaika Arora's show-stopping gown, and more fashion icons with their chic animal print designs.

Let’s get inspired by celebrity-approved sizzling looks to revamp our wardrobes with a touch of wild passion. It’s time for a more detailed glance at 7 super stylish celebrity-approved outfits with loud prints that can help you serve monsoon fashion fabulousness.

7 celeb-approved animal print outfits to embrace the wild side in 2024:

Leopard print maxi dress:

One of the most incredible ways with which you can rock the formal and party-ready vibe is to go for an animal print attire. But you know what’s even better? Imagine such a pick with risqué elements like sultry cut-outs and a simply unique design? Such an exceptionally fire animal pattern maxi dress is precisely what Ananya Panday chose to wear recently.

The diva donned a sleeveless long dress with an asymmetrical neckline and cut-outs on the chest. You can easily elevate such looks with cool accessories to add some bling and shimmery pumps, Animal print boots, or strappy heels to hit the formal finesse. Also, remember to add a radiant makeup look.

Zebra print midi slip dress:

If you want to have a proper love affair with all things animal prints but at the same time, go for an animal print outfit that is supremely unique then, Triptii Dimri’s recent look has got your back. She wore a stylish black and white monochromatic zebra print slip dress with an alluring neckline and sleek straps.

Such stylish body-hugging dresses can also help you flaunt your curves, leaving onlookers speechless. You can also add contrasting layers with a leather jacket for those colder days. Remember to complete the look with matching sandals, heels, or even ankle-length boots. You can choose to keep your makeup and accessories chic with a pop of color for this one.

Leopard print backless dress:

Whether it’s a classy top, a chic co-ord set, or a formal backless dress, animal prints can take anything to the next level. Want to get inspired by such cool animal print attire? Well, Disha Patani’s alluring backless maxi dress with a deep neckline, sleek straps, and a fiery side slit is here to inspire you.

Such modern animal print looks can help you give an unexpectedly wild twist to your formal fabulous. Remember to elevate the look with classy gold or silver accessories and a glittery makeup look to rock the party vibe. Although, you can also do this by adding animal print accessories to a plain black maxi dress.

Snow leopard print fitted dress:

One of the most effortlessly cool ways in which you can rock animal print attire for the monsoon season is to go for a fitted full-sleeved dress just like Deepika Padukone did with her monochromatic look. She wore a full-sleeved frame-fitting dress with shoulder pads and a sweetheart neckline.

You can also add some bling factor to this look with statement accessories and a radiant makeup look to rock the monsoon vibe. You must also add matching black or white heels, strappy heels, and flat sandals. You can also effortlessly add a pop of color to your formal look with unique-hued thigh-high boots with a modern selection of animal prints.

Leopard print fitted long gown:

Do you want to slay the night away in a rather formal and fabulous animal print gown? Well then, you need to get inspired by Malaika Arora. After all, there’s nobody who can carry form-gowns quite like her. She recently wore a floor-length leopard-print gown with shimmery material and a criss-cross style halter neckline.

Such frame-fitting picks can also accentuate your oh-so-fiery curves. In fact, you don’t even have to work hard to elevate such modern looks, you just need a tiny touch of bling with simple accessories, heels, and a subtle makeup look with dark or nude lipstick. You can also wear this with sneakers for a stylish semi-casual look.

Leopard print midi dress:

Whether you are obsessed with dark shades or lighter hues, a stylish animal print dress can literally help you rock on any occasion. Want some celebrity inspiration to get there? Well, this is precisely what Khushi Kapoor did with her sassy midi dress, not too long ago. She wore a stylish pick with sleek straps, a deep neckline, and fashionable leopard print all over the same.

You can effortlessly go for such wild prints to elevate the allure of any outfit, whether it’s an easy-breezy maxi dress or a fitted midi. You should also add pumps or flat sandals and statement-worthy accessories to elevate the look. In fact, you can also wear this with a denim jacket or coat for those extra windy days.

Leopard print co-ord set:

Are you one of those fashionistas who love to flaunt their curves with the most classy and luxurious high-end ensembles? Well, then you really have to take some animal print outfit ideas from Nora Fatehi’s wardrobe. After all, she recently wore a classy co-ord set that merged high-fashion floral print and wild animal print.

This stylish co-ord set featured a full-sleeved and form-fitting pullover with matching fitted pants. You can effortlessly elevate such looks with unique accessories like a matching bag or a classy hat along with other minimalistic picks. You can also add flats or sneakers to add a Gen-Z-approved twist. However, don’t forget to keep your makeup look minimalistic for this one.

So, don’t let dreary downpours get you down, step into monsoon with an animal print roar. Let your wardrobe be your personal jungle, where you can strut your stuff in sensational animal prints. From captivating zebra stripes to striking snakeskin designs, the possibilities are endless.

With so many captivating animal print outfits to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect piece to unleash your inner fashion predator and conquer the monsoon season with a touch of wild style.

So, are you ready to rock the animal print trend this monsoon season with fashion-forward outfits? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

