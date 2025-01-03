Meet actor who once lived in garage but then worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and now has a reported net worth of Rs 134 crore

Many actors in the film industry encounter significant challenges and setbacks while pursuing their aspirations. However, with the unwavering support of their families, they often overcome these hurdles, inspiring others through their commitment and determination.

Anil Kapoor is a prime example of such resilience, with his journey from struggling days to achieving stardom solidifying his place as a beloved icon in the industry.

Anil Kapoor, born in 1956 to film producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, was the second of four siblings. His father, Surinder, shared a familial connection with the legendary Raj Kapoor, as they were cousins, both driven by a shared ambition to leave a mark in the film industry.

The Kapoor family endured financial difficulties during their early days, initially residing in Prithviraj Kapoor's garage before moving to a chawl, where they lived for several years. Despite these challenges, Anil remained resolute in his ambition to build a successful career in the film industry.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared that while shooting for Fanney Khan in Chembur, he felt a strong emotional connection with his character. Kapoor explained that after years of working in the industry, he was finally given a role that truly resonated with him.

He recalled his early days in Chembur, where he spent much of his time in small colonies and narrow lanes, describing how working on the film brought back a wave of nostalgia.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor's career gained momentum with a brief appearance in Hamare Tumhare (1979), but it was his first leading role in Woh Saat Din (1983), alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah, that marked his breakthrough.

Over the years, he became known for his versatility, taking on memorable roles in iconic films like Beta, Mr. India, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Karma, Tezaab, Eeshwar, Ram Lakhan, Laadla, and Nayak. With over 100 films to his name, Kapoor is considered a significant and influential figure in the Bollywood industry.

Anil became a household name, particularly for his iconic pairing with Sridevi, which became one of Bollywood's most adored onscreen couples. Together, they starred in hit films like Laadla, Judaai, Lamhe, Mr. India, and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

However, during Sridevi’s peak, Anil Kapoor turned down two major projects with her. Concerned that her immense stardom might overshadow his role, he rejected offers for Chandni and Chaalbaaz.

Advertisement

As a result, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna were cast in Chandni, while Chaalbaaz featured Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth. He also worked with Salman Khan in Race 3, with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, and with many others

Anil Kapoor now leads a lavish lifestyle, thanks to his thriving career in the film industry. He owns a beautiful bungalow in Mumbai's posh Juhu area, featuring state-of-the-art amenities and breathtaking views.

His luxurious car collection includes prestigious brands such as Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. Beyond acting, Anil has diversified his wealth through investments in various business ventures.

From his early struggles, he has built a substantial fortune, with his current net worth estimated at around Rs 134 crores.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor has multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, including Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni and written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra has signed a multi-film deal with Anil Kapoor for his renowned YRF Spy Universe. Kapoor will be featured in high-profile films such as Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Hrithik Roshan's War 2, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok Season 2 Teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's haunting narration hints darker, grittier saga; WATCH