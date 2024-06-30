WATCH: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares memories ft. Imran, Lekha Washington, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is currently enjoying all the cute memories that her mobile phone has been rehashing and auto-generating for her. A couple of days ago, she dropped a video that featured all the memorable moments from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare.

A couple of hours ago, on June 29, she dropped another bomb video that features all her near and dear ones. Actor Imran Khan can also be spotted with his ladylove Lekha Washington. Check it out!

Ira Khan shares video featuring Imran Khan and Lekha Washington

Once again, Ira Khan was surprised when her phone created a video by collaging some of the wonderful memories she shared with her family and friends. The first image of the clip showcases a group picture featuring Ira’s husband Nupur Shikhare, her uncle Imran Khan and his ladylove Lekha Washington, her mom Kiran Rao, her mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare, cousin Zayn Khan, and others.

This was followed by a couple of videos of the fun the friends and family had while playing a sport. Don’t miss that quick glimpse of Rao and Aamir Khan’s son, Azad Rao Khan. As her husband clicked a cute selfie with her, she saved the cute memory of the Laapataa Ladies director kissing her. The next couple of images showcase the fun they had at her birthday bash.

To be part of her big day, her friends from the Bollywood industry, Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Little Things star Mithila Palkar also arrived. Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “Another one! On a roll, iPhone.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Celebs react to Ira Khan’s video

Minutes after she posted the video, her bestie Fatima penned in the comments, “Ayyyyeeeee” while Zayn wrote, “Awwww. Cuuuutttess.” While a user called Ira ‘Absolutely amazing’, another one found the video ‘superb’ and sent happiness her way. Mithila was among the thousand people who liked the video.

Take a look:

Ira and Nupur got married in January this year soon after which they flew to Udaipur for a lavish wedding celebration with their friends and family members. Their Mumbai reception was attended by all of Aamir Khan’s Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan drops cute moments with husband Nupur Shikhare; VIDEO is unmissable