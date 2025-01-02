Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump while walking hand-in-hand with hubby KL Rahul; shares excitement for ‘new beginnings’ in 2025: WATCH

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. After revealing their pregnancy in November, the couple shared a heartwarming New Year's update. Athiya posted a video showcasing her baby bump as she strolled hand-in-hand with her husband. Alongside the post, she penned a heartfelt message about embracing ‘new beginnings’.

Athiya Shetty shared a heartwarming post on Instagram today (January 2). In the first photo, she looks effortlessly chic in a stylish co-ord set, complemented by a sleek ponytail, sunglasses, and a relaxed vibe as she rests her head on KL Rahul’s shoulder while holding his hand.

The cricketer, dressed in a casual full-sleeved T-shirt, denim, and a cap, gazes thoughtfully into the distance. The monochromatic shot radiates pure couple goals.

The second slide is a video capturing a tender moment—Athiya’s baby bump is subtly highlighted as she walks hand-in-hand with Rahul, her face not in view but her presence radiant. The post concludes with a heartfelt gratitude note which read, “Slow down often. Count your blessings. Be Kind to your heart. Believe in new beginnings.”

In her post, the actress shared the caption, "2025, looking forward to you." The moment she uploaded it, fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love. Tiger Shroff responded with a black heart emoji, while Rhea Kapoor shared a heart-eye emoji.

Fans also poured their hearts out, with one commenting, "Why are you guys only sharing one picture?" Another wrote, "Please, my heart's melting like butter." Someone humorously added, "Just KL taking care of two little ones!" while another gushed, "KL holding two cuties."

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Athiya delighted fans by announcing their first pregnancy in a heartfelt social media post. Sharing their joy, the couple revealed that their baby is due in 2025. Their announcement featured a touching note that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025" accompanied by adorable baby feet emojis.

KL Rahul tied the knot with Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood icon Suniel Shetty, in January 2023. The couple reportedly crossed paths in 2019, introduced by a mutual friend, and their bond has only grown stronger since.

