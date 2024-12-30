Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump looking all cool and casual in denim skirt at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The gorgeous actresses Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma are known for mastering minimalistic style, and their recent look is the true showcase of it. They were spotted together at the Melbourne Cricket Ground looking chic and cool in their casual outfits. They set the standard for everyday fashion. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Athiya Shetty made her first public appearance with the cute baby bump. She was all about keeping her look subtle with the black and white top. Featuring full sleeves and a round neckline, the actress managed to cover her body, while keeping it relaxing.

Moving towards her bottoms, she decided to ditch those boring pants and try on something classic. She wore a denim long skirt that was high on the waist and length to her ankle. Along with every day, you can also style this denim skirt with a crop top for parties, and outings. It will surely be a hit combination.

In terms of accessories, she didn’t opt for something fancy and kept it casual with earrings. With her hair down and bag in her hand, the actress completed her look with utmost perfection.

Anushka Sharma was seen in her casual look with a white and grey combo. She was wearing a button-down white shirt with slightly rolled-up sleeves. For a cool touch, she tucked her shirt half in the jeans, and left the other side loose, giving off the street-style look. For a bit of style, you can even take this shirt as a layer and wear it over a tank top.

Advertisement

Keeping it low-key, she styled her shirt with grey jeans. With a high waist and loose fitting, her jeans offered comfortable movement while keeping her appearance on point.

With basic accessories like earrings and bracelets, she added feminine appeal to her appearance. Also, to keep her belongings safely in one place, she carried a black back hung on her shoulder. All set to step out, she completed her look with the black shoes and left her hair open.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty together showed us the two major takes on everyday fashion. You can either keep it cool with jeans or can give a slight edge with the denim skirt, depending on your mood and the occasion.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant mixes tradition with modernity by uniquely styling her mangalsutra with Rimzim Dadu’s gold fringe gown