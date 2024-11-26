5 movies on Netflix that are a must-watch before the year ends

Every year, scores of movies are dished out by Bollywood filmmakers across genres. With the advent of streaming platforms like Netflix, the audience can now enjoy all types of content from the comfort of their homes. While there are some that immediately catch the attention of cinephiles, there are also many that are a must-watch even though a lot has not been said about them online. As the year 2024 comes to an end, we take a look at some of the movies on Netflix that one shouldn’t miss.

5 movies on Netflix to end the year on an entertaining note:

1. Sector 36 (2024)

Star cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana

Genre: Crime/Thriller

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Sector 36 is a gripping thriller by Aditya Nimbalkar that introduces the audience to a fictional story inspired by true events. The movie showcases how a determined cop faces off against a serial killer after kids from an area in Delhi continue going missing. The entertainer, based on the 2006 Noida serial murders, had its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024.

2. The Buckingham Murders (2024)

Star cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar

Genre: Mystery/Drama

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Director: Hansal Mehta

The Buckingham Murders is one of those movies on Netflix that should be watched before the year ends. It also marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's first production venture alongside Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. For the unknown, the film premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. A year later, it was theatrically released on September 13, 2024, and is now available on Netflix.

3. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)

Star cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

Genre: Comedy/Romance

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Next up in this list of movies on Netflix that are a must-watch before the year ends is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Even though the film came out last year, it is something that can be watched and rewatched multiple times. A light-hearted story about three friends trying to make it big in life, the film is sure to resonate with many youngsters of today.

4. Do Patti (2024)

Star cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh

Genre: Thriller/Crime

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Kajol and Kriti Sanon returned to the screen again with Do Patti. It’s the first movie in which Ajay Devgn’s wife plays the role of a cop who is determined to catch hold of the real culprit behind the innocent faces of twin sisters. Was she finally able to put the original culprit behind bars? Well, to know that, you will have to watch the thriller movie on Netflix before the year ends.

5. Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Genre: Comedy/Drama

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Director: Kiran Rao

If you have time to watch only one film on Netflix, then Laapataa Ladies must be it. The Oscar-nominated film touches on several evils of society while being light-hearted and entertaining. With her second movie as a director, Kiran Rao has proved why she should be making more movies more often.

That’s a wrap on this list of movies on Netflix that should be watched before the year ends. Happy watching!

