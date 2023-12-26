pinkvilla
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan movie poster

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Hindi

Drama

26 Dec 2023

Rating

3.5/5

User Rating

-

Rating

3.5/5

User Rating

-

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Review: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav film brightens as it goes darker

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan directed by Arjun Varain Singh and starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav is nuanced and is not afraid to go to dark places.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Dec 26, 2023
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a friendship saga that deals with complex relationship dynamics (Credit: Excel Entertainment)

  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a knockout directorial debut for Arjun Varain Singh
  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gets better as it explores darker places in complex relationships
  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is now streaming on Netflix

Name: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Ananya Panday,Siddhant Chaturvedi,Adarsh Gourav

Writer: Zoya Akhtar,Reema kagti

Rating: 3.5

Arjun Varrain Singh shines in his debut directorial, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The director is able to utilise the capabilities of his actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav very effectively. His film explores complex relationship dynamics. Uncomfortable truths are unravelled in the new age of social media. Those who have loved Excel's friendship films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai, won't be unimpressed with this novel attempt at telling a deep and nuanced story of three imperfect friends.

Plot:

Neil (Adarsh Gourav), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) are three closeknit friends. Neil is a gym instructor, Ahana is a financial advisor and Imaad is a small-time stand-up comedian looking for his big break. The story of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revolves around how the trio deals with troubled relationships, in the new age of social media.

What works:

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a nuanced and well-researched take on complex individuals in the mid-20s, and their tacky relationships. The film is crafted very intricately by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, whose interpretation of individuals in their mid-20s is impeccable. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is essentially a human-drama that is not afraid to go to dark places. Infact, as the film goes darker, the film shines brighter. Arjun Varrain Singh is able to extract the best out of his actors. He utilises their strengths and gives them roles that have similarities with their real life persona. The writing is sensitive and effective. The music in the film is vibrant and modern. It elevates the storytelling even further. For those who have enjoyed Excel's friendship films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai will certainly enjoy this novel attempt at telling a similar core-story.

What doesn't:

Kho Gaye Hum Kaha has a few clichéd plot-points that don't match the high level of storytelling that a better part of the film actually managed. There are portions where the movie feels slightly dragged, barring which it is a very smooth sail from start to finish.

Watch the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer

Performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Adarsh Gourav as Neil is brilliance personified. He essays his role of a gym instructor to perfection and really flaunts his acting chops. There's not a thing to complain about.
Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad is terrific. He gets into the skin of the character and delivers a knockout performance that really required him to be his most vulnerable self.
Ananya Panday as Ahana is impressive. She delivers a mature performance and is extremely real and honest in her act. Also, she has a great eye for complex human dramas like Gehraiyaan and now Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Kalki Koechlin cannot do a thing wrong. She is absolutely endearing to watch in the film.
Anya Singh, who plays an opportunistic influencer, is a great find and deserves more such opportunities. The supporting cast in the film don't give a reason to complain.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Final Verdict

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a gutsy take on imperfect human relationships in the new age of social media. The film is a fusion of fine writing and mature storytelling. Late teens, and those in their 20s and 30s will find the content very relatable and real. It is a recommended watch and deserves to be binged as we call in the new year.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is now streaming on Netflix.

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

