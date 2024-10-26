7 best dark thriller movies on Netflix with nail biting suspense

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence, assault, and abuse.

Netflix has a selection of gripping dark thrillers that have audiences glued to their screens, always craving the next twist. These films not only quicken the viewers' pulses but also leave them applauding the makers for their brilliant storytelling.

7 dark thriller movies on Netflix that will boggle your mind:

1. Sector 36

Star cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Year of release: 2024

Based on the 2006 Noida serial murders, Sector 36 is a fictional story that showcases a cop’s struggle to get to the depth of things when his child becomes a victim. The nail-biting thriller unveils the dark secrets of the area and the crime that has been surrounding it for a considerable amount of time.

2. Merry Christmas

Star cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, Pari Maheshwari Sharma, Radhika Apte

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Year of release: 2024

Fate does its magic and two strangers meet on Christmas Eve. After knowing the sob story of the woman, the man develops a soft corner for her. Post spending some lovely time with each other, they return to her home only to find out a crime has been committed.

Since the man was convicted for seven years for killing his wife, he didn’t want to be in the scene again. But his affection for the woman couldn’t keep him away from her. Her twisted tale is finally understood by him who eventually helps her stay away from the cops, taking all the responsibility on behalf of her at the end of Merry Christmas.

3. Darlings

Star cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Year of release: 2022

In her directorial debut, Jasmeet K. Reen created this dark thriller movie for Netflix that is sure to blow the mind of the audience. Alia Bhatt also took her first step into production with Darlings. The movie revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter duo who tries to find love. But since the daughter is being abused in her toxic relationship, they try to teach her husband a lesson. One thing led to the other and they eventually find the freedom to live the way they want without committing any crime.

4. Mom

Star cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Year of release: 2017

A Mom and a school teacher takes it upon her when she loses faith on the legal system. With the help of some supporters, she punishes the perpetrators who assaulted her stepdaughter and left her in a devastated state of mind. The calm and composed mother suddenly becomes a protector, a tigress who goes to another level to protect her child. In the end, she finally gets the love and respect she was yearning for years from her daughter.

5. Jaane Jaan

Star cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

IMDb rating: 7.01/0

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Year of release: 2023

Jaane Jaan is a thrilling tale of a single mother who is left with no choice but to tackle her husband who abuses her and their daughter. After she commits a grave crime, a school teacher helps her hide the evidence and not get caught for the act, all because he develops a soft spot for her. He also brews a story and rewrites the narrative so that the mother-daughter duo is not convicted. To know what happens at the end of this dark thriller movie on Netflix, you have to watch it yourself.

6. Badla

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tony Luke, Amrita Singh

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Year of release: 2019

As the name of the movie suggests, it’s about a mom’s revenge on a sharp businesswoman who covered up after taking the life of her only son. Heartbroken by her lies, the elderly woman hires a conman to play the confidant of the young woman until she confesses the crime. The mother’s plan is successful which ends with the lady being put behind bars.

7. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

Star cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Director: Jayprad Desai

Year of release: 2024

After the success of the 2021 prequel Haseen Dillruba, the makers came up with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which is darker and more thrilling than the first one. At one point, the audience is made to believe that the toxic couple has moved on, but not until they unite again. This is one of the best dark thriller movies on Netflix that is a must-watch!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

