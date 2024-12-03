7 movies on Netflix with cameos that left us wanting more of their screen time

Among the scores of movies that are released every year, there are some that have special characters played by B-town stars that leave a lasting impact in the hearts of the audience. Even though cameo appearances are short-lived, they end up being loved so much that cinema lovers desire to see them for a little longer on the big screen. We handpicked some movies on Netflix with cameos so good, the audience wished for them to be full-fledged characters.

7 movies on Netflix with impressive cameos:

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Shah Rukh Khan)

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Musical/ Romance/ Drama

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a musical drama that was enjoyed by scores of cinema lovers who instantly fell in love with the star cast. In the Karan Johar-helmed entertainer, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Tahir Taliyar Khan which was key to the story. To know more about his lovely character, you will have to watch the movie on Netflix. Interestingly, King Khan didn’t even charge money from his favorite filmmaker because of their close-knit relationship.

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Karik Aaryan)

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Romantic/ Comedy

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brought together Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to play two strong-headed people who fall in love with each other. While a player thinks he can trick women, he gets played by his lady love. When they indulge in a tug-of-war, the female ropes in Rahul (played by Kartik Aaryan) to make her to-be partner jealous. But did he fall for it? Well, for that you will have to watch the entire movie on OTT.

3. Qala (Anushka Sharma)

Star cast: Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Drama/Musical

Director: Anvita Dutt

Year of release: 2022

Next up in this list of movies on Netflix with impactful cameos is Qala. The movie showed actress Triptii Dimri in a never-seen-before avatar which won her accolades and lauds from cinephiles. The period psychological drama film was the debut movie of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, and also has a special appearance from Anushka Sharma. She even dropped multiple monochrome images from the filming of the song Ghode Pe Sawaar in Qala.

4. Dunki (Vicky Kaushal)

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Action/Drama/Romance

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Year of release: 2023

Dunki is a tale of a couple of desperate friends from Punjab who struggle to clear the immigration process. When they enroll in an IELTS coaching class, they meet Sukhi Singh (played by Vicky Kaushal) who also wants to travel to London to save his ex-girlfriend from being forcefully married off to an NRI man. Unable to legally move abroad, they use the help of an ex-soldier who guides them on a risky journey to enter the UK without permission.

5. PK- (Ranbir Kapoor)

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Dutt

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Satire/ Sci-fi

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Year of release: 2014

PK is one movie that succeeded in tickling many funny bones while highlighting several societal malaises that needed public attention. While Sanjay Dutt’s cameo in the film was a known fact, the audience went gaga when they saw Ranbir Kapoor. After struggling on Earth, the alien PK finally finds a spaceship to return to his planet. But a year after his journey, another alien lands on Earth with similar-looking eyes and giant ears embarking on his own journey in the ‘gola’.

6. Jawan (Sanjay Dutt)

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Director: Atlee Kumar

Year of release: 2023

Jawan is another movie to watch on Netflix with a power-packed cameo appearance by Sanjay Dutt. The entire theater started rooting and cheering when the veteran B-town star made an unexpected special appearance as STF officer Madhavan Naik. He plays a crucial character before the climax who is sent to negotiate with one of Shah Rukh Khan’s characters who hijacks a jail filled with prisoners.

7. Laal Singh Chaddha- Shah Rukh Khan

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Director: Advait Chandan

Year of release: 2022

While Laal Singh Chaddha has an impressive star cast, it also features Shah Rukh Khan as himself. In his short-lived role, the King of Romance can be seen dancing with a young Laal on the terrace as the latter teaches him his signature step.

Did you miss these impactful cameos? Well, you know where to watch them!

