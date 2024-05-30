10 best Sanjay Kapoor movies to watch; Prem To Murder Mubarak

Sanjay Kapoor is a senior actor who has been entertaining the audience ever since he first made his debut in 1995. The actor married his long-time love and former actress Maheep Sandhu and they have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Currently, he is a prominent face in several OTT shows and some of the best Sanjay Kapoor films have added to the history of Indian cinema.

Take a look at some of the best Sanjay Kapoor movies:

1. Murder Mubarak

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, Tara Alisha Berry

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Mystery/Comedy/Romance

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder Mubarak is an all-round entertainer that shows the senior actor as Maharaja Rannvijay Singh, competing for the post of President at the club. Even though he is a descendant of a Royal Family who likes to show off his wealth, his reality is far grimmer than what he tried to portray in the OTT film. It’s currently the most popular Sanjay Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor movie.

2. Merry Christmas

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Mystery/Thriller

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

In the neo-noir mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, Kapoor plays the character of Ronnie Fernandes. The feature film Merry Christmas narrates how two strangers meet on a romantic Christmas Eve which eventually turns into their worst nightmare.

3. Bloody Daddy

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhatena

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama/Thriller

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Next up in this best Sanjay Kapoor movie list is Bloody Daddy. Directed and co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is an adaptation of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night. It shows how a man faces off against cops and gangsters to save that one important relationship in his life.

4. The Zoya Factor

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan

IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Netflix

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and narrated by Shah Rukh Khan, The Zoya Factor is about two lovers, an advertising agent and the captain of Team India. Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name, the movie shows Sanjay Kapoor as Vijayendra Singh Solanki, Zoya's father.

5. Lust Stories

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat,

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Netflix

Another best Sanjay Kapoor movie is the anthology Lust Stories. In Dibakar Banerjee's segment of the movie, Kapoor plays the role of Salman Ahmed Bahl who is the husband of Reena Bahl, and cheats on him with his friend Sudhir. However, in the end, the married couple stays together while the woman part ways with her lover.

6. Shaandaar

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Kapur

IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Directed by Vikas Bahl and bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, it narrates how two families try to save their image in the backdrop of a destination wedding. As Mr. Fundwani, Sanjay Kapoor is a fun and entertaining character to watch in Shaandaar.

7. Luck By Chance

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Konkana Sen Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Isha Sharvani, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 2009

Where to watch: Netflix/ Prime Video

Luck favors a young lad who is offered the lead role in a Bollywood movie. While he is over the moon with the offer, his new job starts affecting his relationship with his lady love. In Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut film Luck By Chance, Sanjay Kapoor is seen as a film director Ranjit Rolly.

8. Darna Mana Hai

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan, Sohail Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Horror

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Prime Video

In his career, Sanjay Kapoor has worked in films across genes including the horror movie Darna Mana Hai. The anthology consists of six different short stories, a group of friends on their way to Goa tell multiple supernatural stories to their friends to kill time till morning. But as they seek refuge in an abandoned house, they start losing a member.

9. Sirf Tum

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff, Mohnish Behl

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: Zee5

This Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Kapoor movie is a classic that is often rewatched by cinephiles. Sirf Tum is a remake of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Kottai and tells the tale of two lovers belonging to different societal backgrounds and how they finally come together.

10. Prem

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Tabu

IMDB Rating: 4.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1995

Where to watch: Zee5

With this film, Sanjay Kapoor stepped into the world of acting alongside newcomers Tabu. After multiple delays, the movie Prem was finally released in 1995 even though it had been in production since 1989.

These are some of the best Sanjay Kapoor movies. However, he has also starred in several popular OTT series like The Last Hour, The Fame Game, and Made in Heaven.

