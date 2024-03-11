Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam congratulates Cillian Murphy for his big win; calls him 'extraordinary actor'

The Oscars 2024 is all the buzz right now, as people are buzzing about the winners of the highly esteemed awards. Bollywood stars and fans alike eagerly watched to see who would walk away with the coveted prize, rooting for their favorites. And now, Yami Gautam has sent her congratulations to Cillian Murphy for his well-deserved victory.

Yami Gautam congratulates Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. Today, on March 11, popular actress Yami Gautam took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to heap praise on the actor and congratulated him for his big win. She penned a sweet note and wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today i am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions. Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end it’s your TALENT that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy ! #Oscar2024.”

About the Yami Gautam starrer recent film Article 370

The movie Article 370 is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. This film is the second project involving Aditya and Yami after URI. It hit theaters on February 23rd, 2024, and revolves around the repeal of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the movie, Yami Gautam portrays an intelligence agent striving to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The trailers suggest that the film will delve into themes of terrorism and corruption in the region, with Priyamani also playing a significant character.

The narrative takes place against the backdrop of the government's move to address terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370, a decision enacted on August 5, 2019. This step led to the partition of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yami's recent project also includes the comedy-drama OMG 2, where she starred with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amit Rai, it served as a spiritual follow-up to Kumar's OMG Oh My God. The movie received praise from critics and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

