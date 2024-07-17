Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Poster OUT: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal bring back 'kaatilana ishq' in thrilling first glimpse

The highly-awaited sequel of the romantic thriller film Haseen Dillruba has been keeping everyone intrigued. Titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the film is all set to bring back the characters of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, along with the fresh addition of Sunny Kaushal to the cast. While fans are awaiting its release already, makers have now dropped its first look posters, infusing excitement among fans.

First look posters of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OUT

Today, on July 17, a while back, the makers of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba dropped the first look poster of the film featuring its lead cast, Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. With its chilling vibe back again, we can see the trio drenched in rain with drops of blood, complementing the overall theme of the film.

Additionally, Vikrant and Taapsee are under an umbrella, meanwhile, Sunny is seen holding a rose bouquet in one hand. In another photo, the roles are switched, adding to the theme of pre-requited love.

"Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki guzaarish Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, coming on 9 August, only on Netflix!," read the caption alongside the post.

Fans' reaction to the posters

Soon after the posts were shared, fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement in the comments section. A user queried, "Trailer whennnnn?!)!?, " another excited fan wrote, "phir se tayar hu dekhne ko, " while a third fan asked, "What role Sunny will play in part 2? " and another user expressed his hope stating, "Bas predictable wali mystery naa ho," and another lauded, "Amazing star cast."

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as Rishu, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana. The film is set for streaming on August 9 on Netflix.

The first part of the film, Hasseen Dillruba, was released in 2021.

