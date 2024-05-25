PIC: Karan Johar has special gift for fans on his birthday; announces untitled next directorial project

Karan Johar is all set for his next directorial venture and makes an official announcement on his birthday.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 25, 2024  |  12:14 PM IST |  4.3K
Picture credit: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar announces next untitled directorial project on birthday; fans super excited

It is Karan Johar’s birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the director-producer-actor. Well, after a birthday bash held last night, KJo seems to be back in action, and how!

On his special day, he has a special gift for all his fans who love to see him in the director’s chair. He took to his Instagram handle to announce his next directorial venture and we cannot keep calm.

Karan Johar announces next project

Karan Johar shared a picture on his Instagram handle looking dapper in a white shirt. In the picture, he can be seen holding a draft of his next directorial venture. On the front page of the file he is holding is written, “Untitled narration draft, directed by Karan Johar, 25th May 2024.” Sharing this picture, he captioned it as “Get… Set…. Go!” with a red heart emoji.  

Check it out:


About The Author
Prerna Verma

Credits: karan Johar Instagram
Advertisement

