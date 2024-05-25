PIC: Kareena Kapoor says ‘it’s couture darling, you won’t understand’ as she dons kaftan; Karisma Kapoor’s reaction is unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bestie we all should be having in our gang. She is the most bindass and fun person who hits the gym and stays fit only to hog on food guilt-free. She is often lauded for keeping it real on her social media and posting bare-face selfies.

Minutes ago, she shared how she casually chills in her luxurious wardrobe wearing the most comfortable Kaftan to beat the summer heat. Karisma Kapoor and others reacted to her post. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all of us chilling in our favorite comfy Kaftan in the summers

A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and dropped a selfie from what looks like a part of her wardrobe. While her shoe collection is making people go gaga, her caption has kept netizens laughing out loud.

In the picture, she looks pretty, wearing a cotton pink floral Kaftan. With kohl-rimmed eyes and barely any makeup on, she donned huge diamonds on her fingers. But what got everyone talking was her fun caption, "It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life." Clearly, she is obsessed with her comfortable Kaftan this summer, just like most of us.

Take a look:

Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor was quick to jump in the comments section to state, “It’s called couture on the couch,” while celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania came to her support and commented, “For life!” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra showered her with red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Jaideep Ahlawat says Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is a 'very inquisitive kid’

Jaideep Ahlawat shared the screen with Bebo in her OTT debut film Jaane Jaan with Vijay Varma. While talking to Mashable India, he shared that her sons Taimur and Jeh would often accompany her to the set along with Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about the celebrity couple’s eldest son, the actor shared, “Saif sir said, ‘He is the main man; he is the leading man in mumma’s film’. To this, Taimur responded, ‘Okay, all the best’. He said all the best and went off. Completely in style and professionally. He is a very smart kid, upfront, very confident.” Jaideep added, “Taimur, especially, is a very inquisitive kid. He asks questions like what is this, what is happening, what are you playing?”

Kareena is currently filming for her upcoming film titled Singham Again.

