PICS: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover spend their Sunday reuniting with Fighter team

It’s been a while since Siddharth Anand came up with a multi-starrer movie Fighter. A couple of hours ago, the filmmaker met with the actors of the action film and spent a lovely Sunday reuniting with their families.

Fighter actors along with Bipasha Basu spend a happy Sunday together

The aerial action film Fighter was dropped on January 25, 2024. The film managed to impress many online and also did good business at the box office. Weeks after the feature film’s success, the director Siddharth Anand along with his wife and the producer of the movie Mamta Anand, met with Karan Singh Grover his wife Bipasha Basu, Akshay Oberoi, and their families to have a casual get-together. Taking to Instagram, Karan and Akshay dropped some photos from their time together.

The photo album showed Karan, Akshay, and Siddharth posing together followed by the actors getting clicked with Mamta. Bipasha Basu also featured in the photos along with Akshay’s wife and Sid and Akshay’s respective boys. Sharing the images, the Alone actor penned, “Sunday well spent!” Akshay also shared similar images and wrote, “An amazing day with the best team ever!”

Take a look:

Bipasha and Mamta were quick to shower love on the photos. A user commented, “Muaaah. My favourite fighter squad. Just saw you guys shine again for the second time on the big screen and cannot stop listening to the songs,” while another one penned, “Yaaaarrr tum kya hooo yaaarr.. I mean can't stop loving you!” A third one called the pictures ‘wholesome’. Another one penned, “Taj and Bash in an alternative universe together.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

More about Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth, the film stars Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh (Rocky) in lead roles. Whereas, Karan Singh Grover can be seen as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Taj) and Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan (Bash). Along with them, actors like Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Geeta Agrawal, Talat Aziz, Sharib Hashmi, and many others joined the supporting cast.

ALSO READ: Karan Singh Grover is okay with Hrithik Roshan getting attention in Fighter; calls Air Force bunch of 'brave people'