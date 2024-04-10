PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her drink in style as she gears for Eid feast with BFFs Malaika, Amrita Arora

If you have been following Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media, you already know that she’s a hardcore Punjabi at heart who takes her meals very seriously. She never misses on her Biryanis and Kebabs even though it means spending extra hours sweating them out at the gym. A while ago, she was at her BFF Malaika Arora’s home enjoying a mid-week Eid feast with the family.

Kareena Kapoor goes ‘beast mode’ to enjoy Eid spread at Malaika Arora’s home

Kareena Kapoor Khan is probably one of the first ones to arrive when it’s all about having a great laugh with her best pals and enjoying a delicious spread. A while ago, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and posted multiple images of her ‘home’ decked beautifully to host her besties for the night. She also gave a glimpse of the yummy-looking food spread offered to the guests which included celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra’s decadent chocolate fudge.

Amid the photo dump was a picture of Bebo chilling on the couch with her drink. In her casual and chic outfit and her hair tied in a top knot, it seemed she was there for some serious business of enjoying the food with great company. While Malaika shared the image with the caption ‘Bebo in Tuscany is a vibe’, the Jaane Jaan actress also reposted the image with a ‘Feast Mode’ GIF.

Malla’s sister and bestie Amrita Arora also attended the Eid feats and incidentally, the three girls wore the same footwear but in different colors. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star also dropped an image of her son Arhaan Khan donning a cowboy hat and engrossed deep in his thoughts. She wrote on the image, ‘Penny for your thoughts’.

Career-wise, Kareena is in a great place right now. She made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan followed by The Buckingham Murders. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released heist comedy film Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Next up, she will be seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

