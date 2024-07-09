Wedding season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than in a supremely stunning anarkali suit? Why don’t we take a cue from actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have all showcased the versatility of this timeless outfit? These looks are simply perfection for any wedding or festive occasion.

From classy elements to contemporary designs, beloved Bollywood style icons have proven that statement Anarkali suits are here to stay. So, let’s delve into 3 unforgettable Anarkali looks to get inspired for the upcoming wedding season or the next festive occasion. Let’s zoom right in.

Ananya Panday’s peach and gold suit:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress loves to merge traditional attire with her modernized Gen-Z aesthetic to create fashion perfection. Her gorgeous pick was custom-made for her by the creative fashion mavens at Re-ceremonial. The classy anarkali’s femme hue also made her radiant complexion pop. It looked amazing on Ananya’s slender frame, beautifully accentuating her oh-so-enviable curves.

The classy outfit featured a floor-length, well-tailored sleeveless kurta with strappy sleeves and a beyond-alluring sheer neckline with a plunging style that totally gave the classic look a modern twist. Even the fierce, pleated design of the kurta, along with its free-flowing silhouette, looked simply spectacular. The outfit’s embroidery was just perfect. She also added a matching sheer dupatta with classy gold jewelry to rock the ethnic look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s silver suit:

The Dhoom 3 actress loves to go above and beyond to blend traditional charm with modern magic and contemporary flair, creating the most unexpectedly unique fusion ensembles. Her stunning silver anarkali suit recently proved the same. The classy piece was elegantly adorned with intricate silver and gold embroidery work that delicately added to its overall charm, making it look like a modern piece of art. Even the pretty pearl droplets added to the vibe.

Aishwarya’s ensemble featured an ankle-length, full-sleeved kurta, which was elegantly laden with embroidery work and a unique traditional zig-zag pattern, elevating the overall allure of the ethnic ensemble. Additionally, the well-formed pleats and fitted silhouette added a touch of elegance to the shimmering ensemble. Completing her outfit was a matching sheer dupatta featuring intricate embroidery along the edges and ruched bottoms for a polished finish. She also added matching accessories to slay the look.

Kareena Kapoor’s white and gold suit:

The Crew actress has always been one of Bollywood’s most beloved fashion icons, and her ethnic wear is literally out-of-this-world amazing. Kareena’s latest anarkali suit look was proof of her traditional fashion supremacy. The ethnic ensemble consisted of a calf-length, full-sleeved white kurta that was just gorgeous. The elegant piece was beautifully adorned with a sparkly gold, short waistcoat-like sleeveless jacket that elevated the ensemble's vibe.

The kurta also featured a captivating plunging neckline, which was gorgeously embellished with a sleek gold border. Its well-formed pleated design and free-flowing silhouette were simply spectacular. The statement-worthy piece, designed by the creative geniuses at Re-ceremonial, was completed with a matching sheer dupatta with classy gold embroidery work, further enhancing the mesmerizing ensemble. She also added matching accessories and sandals to complete the modernized look.

So, are you feeling inspired by the ethnic wear ensembles for the upcoming wedding season?

Which one of these amazing celebrity-inspired ethnic looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

