Nag Ashwin REACTS to Arshad Warsi’s 'Joker' comment on Prabhas over Kalki 2898 AD, ‘Too much hate…’

Arshad Warsi’s controversial remark about calling Prabhas a joker for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD gathered much attention on the internet. It created an instant debate, and many even questioned the Bollywood actor’s choice of words. And now, amid much hue and cry over the controversy, the director of the film, Nag Ashwin, has shared his opinion on the same.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Nag Ashwin penned his reaction on the ongoing debate around Prabhas being called a joker for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD by Arshad Warsi.

The director intervened with a neutral stance and expressed how it wasn’t a question of debate between Bollywood and South films. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Arshad Warsi must have chosen better words to express his viewpoint.

He wrote, “Let's not go backwards.. no more north-south or bolly vs. tolly. Eyes on the bigger picture. United Indian Film Industry. Arshad Saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys to his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that Prabhas was the best ever in K2.”

In yet another post on X, Nag Ashwin also commented on how the netizens must not spread more hate on the matter and simply choose to ignore the subject. Furthermore, he even mentioned how Prabhas himself would also have let go of such a matter.

He penned, “Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same..”

For the uninformed, soon after Arshad Warsi’s controversial statement about Prabhas went viral, the president of MAA (Movie Artists Association), Vishnu Manchu, dropped an open letter to the president of CINETAA (Cine & TV Artists Association), Poonam Dhillon, to express his disappointment in the actor’s remark about Prabhas.

Vishnu Manchu addressed the collective disappointment of the Telugu film fraternity over the choice of words Arshad used to express his views about Prabhas in the movie Kalki 2898 AD.

