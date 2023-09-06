'It feels sad that...": Poonam Dhillon reflects on nepotism ahead of daughter, Paloma's debut in Dono

Dono is eagerly awaited as it marks the first on-screen appearance of Rajveer Deol, son of Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, and Paloma Dhillon, daughter of Poonam Dhillon. Moreover, the film is helmed by Avnish Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya, who is also making his debut as a film director in the industry. Poonam Dhillon is currently brimming with excitement as her daughter, Paloma Dhillon, is all set for her silver screen debut with her upcoming film Dono. Recently the actress opened up about her bond with Sunny Deol and also discussed her daughter’s debut.

Poonam Dhillon opens up on her bond with Sunny Deol

Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol have previously worked together in multiple movies, including Sohni Mahiwal in the year 1984, Saveray Wali Gaadi in the year 1986, and Samundar in the year 1986. Speaking about her bond with the Gadar 2 actor in a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Poonam revealed that both of them are introverted in nature. She shared an interesting anecdote from their past while they were working together and said, “Sunny was very fond of music. At that time, we didn’t have DVDs, we had tapes, so I used to ask him to make me mix tapes because he had such good music.”

Poonam Dhillon talks about her daughter’s debut addressing the nepotism debate

Talking about her daughter's debut with Rajshri Productions and addressing the nepotism debate, Poonam Dhillon mentioned, “I am so happy that my daughter is making her debut with the Rajshri banner. But I have never worked with them, I don’t know Sooraj Barjatya (director of Rajshri Productions) personally. So, there is no question of me calling him for my daughter’s debut. They auditioned her multiple times before selecting her. They were auditioning lots of newcomers. She got to know that she was selected after six-seven months of the audition.”

She further added, “It feels sad that those who do online trolling don’t know that these kids are putting in equal effort. You cannot take that away from them. She got this role on her own merit. Today, it is not possible for anybody to excel in a field without talent. Which producer will spend Rs 30-40 crore on your kid if he/she doesn’t have the talent? So this is not a good argument.”

Dono is all set to release on the 5th of October, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dono Trailer Launch: Rajveer Deol reveals why parents Pooja-Sunny Deol initially opposed his acting career