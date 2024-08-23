‘We request Mr Arshad Warsi be advised to…’: MAA President Vishnu Manchu urges CINETAA to address Munnabhai MBBS actor’s controversial remarks on Prabhas

Vishnu Manchu, the President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), has formally addressed his concerns regarding comments made by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi about the film Kalki 2898 AD and its lead actor, Prabhas.

Manchu expressed his disappointment over Warsi's remarks, which he felt were disrespectful and damaging to the sentiments of the Telugu film community.

In a letter addressed to Poonam Dhillon, President of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINETAA) in Mumbai, Vishnu Manchu expressed the collective disappointment of the Telugu film fraternity over the belittling nature of Warsi’s comments. While acknowledging the right of every individual to express their views, he emphasized that public figures have a responsibility to exercise caution in their expressions, especially in an age where social media can quickly amplify any statement.

"Words have power, and they can either build bridges or create rifts," Manchu wrote in his letter. He further highlighted that Warsi’s remarks have unfortunately generated unnecessary negativity among cinema lovers and within the industry itself.

Manchu urged CINETAA to advise Arshad Warsi to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future. He stressed the importance of maintaining dignity and respect for colleagues, irrespective of regional affiliations, and reminded everyone that the film industry is a large family united by a shared passion for cinema.

Advertisement

Check out the full statement below:

Arshad Warsi, known for his candid opinions, recently criticized Kalki 2898 AD during a podcast, where he referred to Prabhas as looking "like a joker" in the film. Warsi's comments were made in the context of his expectations for the film, which he felt did not meet the high standards set by other cinematic works, such as Mad Max. This critique quickly ignited a backlash from fans and industry colleagues alike, who viewed it as an affront to Prabhas and the Telugu film industry.

ALSO READ: 'My choice of words...': Nani clarifies his statement on Arshad Warsi over his 'joker' comment on Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD