Rajkummar Rao recalls mimicking Shah Rukh Khan in his college days: I am an actor because of Sir

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood currently. He has made a prominent mark in the film industry and continues to entertain his fans with incredible performances in films like Kai Po Che!, CityLights, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Queen, Ludo, and many more. The actor is gearing up for his next action-thriller film HIT- The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film with the same name.



Now, in a recent interview with Mashable India, Rajkummar talked spilled some beans about his journey in Bollywood and how Shah Rukh inspired him. The actor recalled how he would mimic SRK when he was studying at The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) “I used to mimic Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Kumar, I still like him(SRK) a lot. I am still a huge fan. Me and my friends we are the Shah Rukh Khan fan club and still even now sometimes we still mimic Shah Rukh sir suddenly," Rajkummar said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, the actor will also star in the comedy-drama film, Monica, O My Darling co-starring Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles and Netflix's web series, Guns And Gulaabs.

