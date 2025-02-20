POLL: Who is best suited for role of singing sensation? Kartik Aaryan in untitled romantic musical to Ranbir Kapoor as Rockstar's Jordan

Here's a poll to determine who according to fans is best suited for the role of a singing sensation. Make a choice between Kartik Aaryan to Ranbir Kapoor's Jordan from Rockstar.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Feb 20, 2025  |  12:03 AM IST |  328
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Just a couple of days ago, Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming musical romantic film, directed by Anurag Basu, alongside Sreeleela. In the first-look video, he is seen portraying a singing sensation, charming the audience as he croons Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. His new look—featuring messy long hair and a rugged beard—has already created a buzz online, leaving many internet users surprised.

At Pinkvilla, we are conducting a poll to determine who, according to the audience, has best nailed the role of a rockstar. You have three choices—Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, or Ranbir Kapoor. Who do you think best fits the role of a singing sensation?

1. Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s untitled

In the first-look video of his upcoming romantic musical, Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of a singing sensation. Even in a short clip, he manages to showcase the intensity his character promises to bring, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more.

2. Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s celebrated directorial Rockstar features Ranbir Kapoor as a young musician chasing his passion. Staying true to the film’s title, he brings depth to the role by perfectly capturing moments of vulnerability and rage through music. His impeccable lip-syncing and convincing guitar-playing skills further add authenticity to the character.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur’s portrayal of Rahul Jaykar, a successful musician battling inner demons, remains one of his most cherished roles. His character’s journey through love, loss, and redemption is beautifully expressed through music, making Aashiqui 2 an unforgettable experience for fans.

Which of these 3 according to you was best suited for the part of signing sensation?

Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s untitled
Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar
Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2
