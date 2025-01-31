Hera Pheri 3: Fans go BERSERK as Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty FINALLY reunite with Priyadarshan; 'Abhi maza ayega na bhidu'

Director Priyadarshan delighted fans by finally confirming Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal on his birthday on Thursday. The mere social media announcement left the internet stirred and fans couldn’t help but scream in joy as they expressed their emotions on social media handles.

On Thursday, January 30, director Priyadarshan reacted to Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish by confirming Hera Pheri 3. He wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?"

Priyadarshan announces Hera Pheri 3

While Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal delightfully agreed to the film, this brought a wave of excitement amongst fans also. While a section of fans gushed over the original star cast coming together for the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, several welcomed the update by attaching memes from Priyadarshan’s celebrated movies.

A fan wrote, "Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original starcast" and added Johny Lever’s popular meme from Phir Hera Pheri, "abhi maza aayega na bhidu." Another fan expressed, "Pure nostalgia is back finally" while a third fan stated, "It's Priyadarshan's world and we are just living in it Happy Birthday @priyadarshandir and thank you for the return gift."

Take a look

In addition to this, a fan added another iconic scene of Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri and remarked, "bollywood is going to be so back with hera pheri 3 i just know it." A dedicated fan predicted, "Only movie which can go near Pushpa 2 Hindi net collection is #Herapheri3."

Advertisement

He further anticipated, "I just hope movie continue from cliffhanger of 2nd movie otherwise many people will be disappointed. @priyadarshandir & @akshaykumar sir just don't make mistake people want continue story from 2nd part. "

Take a look

A quick look at more social media reactions

Notably, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar had promised that even he couldn’t wait to start working on the third part of the film. He also assured that if everything goes well, the comedy caper can be expected to this year.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal are currently shooting for Bhooth Bangla in Jodhpur. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and, Mithila Palkar in the key roles.