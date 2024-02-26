Rakul Preet Singh's hand gesture for Jackky Bhagnani while walking down aisle is all things romantic; know backstory

In the picturesque setting of Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani began a new chapter in their romantic journey with a beautiful wedding ceremony. Bollywood stars graced the occasion, adding glamour and luxury to the event. The couple also shared their official wedding video, giving glimpses of the celebrations, including a sweet moment when Rakul walked down the aisle.

About Rakul Preet’s adorable hand gesture while walking down the aisle

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Goa on February 21, 2024. They delighted their fans by sharing delightful glimpses of their romantic wedding, making their first public appearance as a married couple. The couple also shared their official wedding video in which Rakul was seen making an adorable hand gesture for Jackky while walking down the aisle. Now, their wedding videographer, The Wedding Filmer, in their Instagram story has revealed the meaning of the gesture by sharing a glimpse of the moment when Rakul is doing the particular action. The pose meant “I love you.”

Sharing the particular glimpse they wrote, “Did you know? Rakul’s action while walking down the aisle means “I Love You”...?”

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani posted their wedding video on Instagram, set to the song Bin Tere. The video is a magical display, capturing the couple's delight during their celebration. It shows both the bride and groom dancing and enjoying their wedding day to the fullest, presenting a visually captivating experience for viewers. The video provides a charming peek into the couple's joy and the lively mood of their wedding festivities, depicting the love and happiness shared on this memorable day.

Rakul Preet Singh's custom made Kalire

Rakul Preet Singh gave a glimpse of her wedding accessories by sharing pictures of her custom kalire that featured delicately designed rose gold-plated initials, notably the prominent 'R' along with an adorable heart-shaped small kalire. This personalized addition brought a distinct and heartfelt touch to Rakul's bridal look, highlighting her meticulousness and the meaningful importance attached to every aspect of her wedding attire.

Rakul Preet Singh's minimal manglasutra

In a recent Instagram photo, Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jackky Bhagnani were seen arriving in Mumbai, radiating timeless charm. Rakul proudly showcased her mangal sutra adorned with a diamond pendant, along with sindoor and choorah, reflecting her classic style. The happy couple, brimming with joy, posed for the paparazzi with cheerful smiles. As they arrived, Rakul and Jackky also shared sweets with the photographers. Rakul looked stunning in a yellow anarkali suit, paired with intricate earrings and flawless makeup, while Jackky sported a dashing ivory kurta pajama and beige shoes, presenting a perfectly coordinated look for the newly married couple.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in Goa

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a spirited dhol night, marking the beginning of their joyful celebrations. They visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their upcoming marriage, offering their wedding card and earnestly praying for a lifetime of happiness together.

After arriving in Goa along with their families, the celebrations progressed with lively haldi and mehendi ceremonies, adding to the festive atmosphere. The highlight was a lively sangeet night, filled with energetic dance performances that lit up the stage. The following day, the couple exchanged vows in a picturesque beachside wedding ceremony, solidifying their love in a memorable celebration of togetherness and happiness.

