Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Khattar who dubbed for Fahadh Faasil reacts to Allu Arjun starrer's Hindi version performing better than original one; ‘Bahut badi jeet...’

While Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 was originally made in Telugu, its Hindi version has taken over the original version at the box office. Veteran actor Rajesh Khattar who dubbed the Hindi version of Fahadh Faasil’s character recently spoke exclusively with us and reacted to its success.

Upon being asked about the amount of credit he takes for the success of Pushpa 2’s Hindi version, Rajesh Khattar called it "teamwork." He mentioned though Fahadh Faasil is acting in the film and plays a major part but he "facilitates the film by dubbing it in Hindi to reach out to much more people," he said, further adding "and his (Fahad) work being appreciated I think I do play a part over there."

The actor from Don highlighted that their focus is consistently on enhancing the work that artists have already created. If that is not possible, then at least the great work done by the artists should reach the audience. He further shared that somebody shared the data with him, revealing that the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is doing better than the original one.

To this, he noted the craze for the film amongst the cine-goers all over the world and mentioned, "yeh to bahut badi jeet hai, Allu Arjun ji ke liye, Sukumar ji ke liye and entire team jo unhone create ki hai (It’s a big victory for Allu Arjun ji, Sukumar ji and the team created by them)."

The veteran actor admitted that when they were working on the first part of Allu Arjun starrer, they didn’t anticipate the mammoth result. However, with its sequel, everybody had anticipation and expectations that it would perform well. "lekin kitna acha karegi vo uska jawab ab mil raha hai (How much great will it do is being answered now)," he remarked.

Khattar, who has previously dubbed for characters like Iron Man and Captain Jack Sparrow, was asked if he was nervous or confident about working on the second part. In his response, he mentioned that they had no expectations while working on the first one, and they played around as much as they could.

He explained by pointing out that Fahadh Faasil’s character, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is a Rajasthani and in the original one he didn’t know the local language enough. So, they took liberty in language by keeping it a mix of Haryanvi-Rajasthani instead of typical language for it to reach the Hindi belt audience.

The Race 2 actor mentioned that their liberty resulted in people’s appreciation of it. "Later, when Pushpa 2 was released, parameters were already set, so there was no nervousness but responsibility considering audiences had already connected and people were definitely going to watch so we had to give our best, and we tried to give our best and I think it's gone very well with the audience right now," he stated.

Khattar further revealed that he was helped by one of the chief assistants for his dubbing in the film. He mentioned that the assistant hailed from Rajasthan and had an equal understanding of the Telugu language as well.

"And yes, of course, I got the help with the nuances who knew the language baaki sab to hum hi kar rahe the (I was doing the rest), actually because I have a flair for the language also. So I was correcting a lot of things and twisting a lot of things myself too to make it sound more convincing and make it go more with the character of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat," he shared on a concluding note.

