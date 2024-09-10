The Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is the most awaited film of Indian Cinema, ever since the producers pulled off a casting coup by getting together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi for the evergreen tale, celebrating the triumph of good over evil. The film went on floors in March 2024 and according to our sources, Ranbir Kapoor has completed 90 percent for his work on Ramayana: Part One. “He had allotted bulk dates to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra to play the part of Lord Ram, and the duo have been extremely professional to wrap up the shoot ahead of schedule,” revealed a source.

Moving on from Ramayana: Part One, Ranbir is all set to start shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed- Love & War from the first week of October. The source informs us that Nitesh Tiwari along with the DNEG is presently working on the announcement video of the film, which they plan to launch soon. Interestingly, the director has already charted the shooting schedule till July 2025 for Ramayana: Part One. A source exclusively informs us that Yash, who plays Ravana in the epic, starts shooting from December 2024.

“Yash has undergone several look tests for his character in Ramayana and is all set to start shooting in December 2024. He moves on to the epic after completing a major chunk of his next, the Geethu Mohandas-directed Toxic. He is excited to explore one of the most complex characters from Ramayana,” the source shares.

While Yash will continue shooting for Ramayana: Part One till the first quarter of 2025, Sunny Deol will take charge as Lord Hanuman from Summer 2025. “Sunny Deol takes up Ramayana after finishing his work on Border 2. Much like Ranbir, Sunny Deol has also allotted bulk dates to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra to shoot for his part in the Ramayana Franchise.” Sometime in mid-2025, Nitesh Tiwari and team plan to shoot for the combination scenes of Ranbir Kapoor with Yash and Sunny Deol respectively.

The VFX work on Ramayana: Part One is going on in full swing on the already shot part, whereas the shoot for the epic with all characters is expected to conclude by August 2025. “The team is confident to bring Ramayana on the spectacle in 2026. It’s a labour of love from the team of Ramayana to the audience, and they are leaving no stone unturned to make a film that represents India at a global level,” the source concludes.

