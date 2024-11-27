Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's heartfelt moments with Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani from their roka ceremony are pure bliss; INSIDE PICS

The Kapoor family recently celebrated the union of their beloved couple, Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani. The soon-to-be-married couple held their roka ceremony, which was attended by nearly every Kapoor family member in Bollywood. Exclusive pictures shared by the Instagram handle Movie'ing Moments show Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan sharing heartwarming moments with the couple, making for a truly blissful sight!

In the first photo, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all smiles as they pose for a perfect picture together. In the second photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen applying tika to Alekha, both sharing a joyful moment. The third photo captures Kareena Kapoor Khan laughing with the couple as she performs the aarti.

See the post here:

In the fourth picture, Karisma Kapoor joins in, applying tika to Alekha with Aadar by her side. The fifth image shows Bebo (Kareena) and Lolo (Karisma) 's mom, Babita Kapoor, performing the rituals.

In the following picture, the groom-to-be, Aadar, is seen sitting on his brother Armaan Jain's shoulders, sharing a brotherly moment.

In the next picture, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar, Alekha, and Navya Naveli Nanda pose for a selfie. The subsequent image captures Aadar and Alekha posing for a picture-perfect photo with Armaan and his wife, Anissa Malhotra.

The final picture shows the Kapoor family together for a perfect family photo.

The couple coordinated their look in elegant white outfits, which were designed by Shantnu & Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani for the special occasion. While Alekha was seen in a white saree, Aadar opted for a white kurta, jacket, and matching trousers.

For those wondering who Aadar Jain is, he is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of the iconic actor Raj Kapoor. Aadar has appeared in films like Qaidi Band (2017) and Hello Charlie (2021) and also worked as an assistant director on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A few months ago, Aadar proposed to his future wife in a breathtaking and romantic setting in the Maldives. The couple shared snippets of the proposal, which caused a stir among celebrities like Bebo, Lolo, Ananya Panday, and many others.

