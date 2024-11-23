Kareena Kapoor doing that ‘flip’ in a saree makes us want to say palat like Shah Rukh Khan; PIC
Taking to her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of her 'new look' as she set out to enjoy her Saturday night. Take a look:
Kareena Kapoor is known to have an impressive sense of fashion when it comes to her party looks. She has always left fans in awe of her unique choices. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures of her breathtakingly gorgeous look as she flipped her hair in an elegant saree, setting glamorous 'Saturday night' goals.
In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor donned a beautifully elegant saree in shades of black and brown, reflecting sophistication and grace. Her saree featured intricate patterns with subtle shimmer and a vintage vibe. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse complementing her timeless beauty. The actress completed her look with a ring, a beaded bracelet, and a statement choker necklace, raising the bar for weekend looks.
Take a look:
She kept her makeup subtle with a hint of shimmer, signature kohl-lined eyes, nude lips, and straight hair in soft waves, adding more charm, and we couldn't take our eyes off her. Kapoor exuded confidence and style in her new look.
Sharing the picture of her look, she mentioned, "Saturday night…". In the following picture of her look, the gorgeous diva gave a subtle flip to her hair with a hint of a smile and penned, "Flip Ciao" with a white heart emoji.
A few days ago, Kapoor also shared a photo dump on Instagram with her Bikini looks on and no makeup, proving she can nail all kinds of outfits with equal poise.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor's crime-thriller, The Buckingham Murders, was released in Indian cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, starred Keith Allen and Chef Ranveer Brar in significant roles.
She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, released on November 1, 2024, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The film has already collected Rs. 229 crore at the Indian box office. The actress is yet to announce her next film.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan signs India’s Biggest Film for her 25th year in Hindi Film Industry