Ananya Panday says ‘people make you feel ashamed’ as she talks about being a star kid; 'Outsiders don’t get tagged...'

Ananya Panday has made a name for herself in the industry through the roles she’s portrayed. In a recent interview, she opened up about the challenges of being a star kid, stating that while it does have its downsides, 'people make them feel ashamed of their background.' She also noted that 'outsiders don't get tagged or shamed as much as insiders.'

During an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Ananya Panday was asked about the lows of being a star kid to which she said, "I think people make you feel ashamed of where you come from as a star kid. Like, I don’t want to be ashamed of my father. He comes from a family of doctors, but he wanted to be an actor, and he became one. He worked hard and created his own path."

Panday expressed that being a star kid isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it has made her more conscious of people's perceptions. She mentioned that when audiences watch something on screen, they often think, "Oh, it's their child," as if that defines everything, but she believes it shouldn't be that way.

The Dream Girl 2 actress emphasized that people should focus on the work itself and form opinions based on that. She also noted that the industry has become very divided, with an "insider versus outsider" mentality, even though both the industry and the audience have given so much to them.

She continued, "So, I think it’s about the individual more than anything else. Outsiders don’t get tagged or shamed as much as insiders. There’s no immediate tag to shame them with, but for insiders, it’s become a ticket term, almost like an insult, which I don’t think is fair."

Meanwhile, the Call Me Bae actor shared that being a star kid, the best part is having a living, breathing example at home, which helps keep her grounded and centered. She explained that this awareness of the ups and downs of the industry gives her perspective, as it’s not something new to her.

Reflecting on her own experience, she mentioned that when she first entered the media, understood that stardom could go either way, so she never got too caught up in it.

The CTRL actress added that while she never received overwhelming fame, she was swayed by small things, but seeing how it can change at home helped her stay grounded and have a reality check.

