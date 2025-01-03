Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva to return in Animal Park? Actor spills beans

Bollywood actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva, who played a key supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal, left a lasting impression on audiences. Fans are now eager to see him return in the anticipated sequel, Animal Park. Addressing the buzz, the actor hinted that his character’s presence in the sequel seems logical based on Animal's climax but revealed that no official discussions have taken place yet.

In an interview with India Today, Saurabh Sachdeva hinted at his potential return in the sequel, Animal Park. Reflecting on the climax of Animal, he said, “End ke hisaab se mujhe dikhna hi chahiye (As per the climax of Animal, I should be there). But there haven’t been any talks regarding that. I didn’t get a chance to speak with Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir or anybody else. But the way the film ended shows that I will be there. So, let’s see now.”

Reflecting on his experience, the actor shared that the audience’s appreciation for his character in Animal has been deeply rewarding, leaving him truly grateful for the love and support.

The 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became a box-office sensation, praised for its intense emotions, gripping action, and stellar performances. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Sachdeva, the film featured Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, making it a cinematic powerhouse.

On the work front, Saurabh Sachdeva recently appeared in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been another box-office triumph.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to dazzle fans with an exciting lineup of films. He’ll next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, slated for release on March 20, 2026.

He also stars in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part Ramayana, featuring Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and KGF star Yash, which will grace theaters during Diwali 2026 and 2027. Adding to his stellar roaster are Dhoom 4 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park.

