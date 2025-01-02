Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor serve mother-son goals with matching pose at New Year bash with Alia Bhatt; PIC

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor proves he's not just a stellar actor, but also an amazing husband and son. Recently, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartwarming family snapshot from their New Year celebration. In the picture, Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor steal the show, striking the same pose and giving us major son goals. The beautiful moment is made even more special with Alia Bhatt sitting beside Ranbir, radiating warmth as they all share a perfect family vibe!

On January 2, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram stories to share a heartwarming family pic from their New Year celebration. The photo features Riddhima with her husband Bharat Sahni, mother Neetu, brother Ranbir, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan, and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, all together in a beautiful family moment!

In the picture, while everyone is smiling and posing simply, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu are striking a fun pose, raising their hands and making a victory sign. Their matching gesture gives off major mother-son goals, and we absolutely love it! Ranbir looks effortlessly cool in a simple t-shirt and a white cap, while Neetu looks stunning in a white top. Alia Bhatt, seated next to Ranbir, is also seen posing stylishly with her sunglasses on, adding to the charm of the moment!

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming Instagram video of the Kapoor family celebrating the New Year. A special moment in the clip shows Ranbir rushing towards Alia, embracing her in a sweet hug. As fireworks lit up the sky, the actor, holding a drink, was surrounded by family members.

At the stroke of 12, he made a beeline for Alia, giving her a loving hug to ring in 2025. This endearing moment has captured the hearts of fans everywhere, spreading happiness and warmth.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next big release, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is set for release on March 20, 2025.

In addition, he has Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part Ramayana in the works, featuring Sai Pallavi, KGF's Yash, and Sunny Deol, with Part One slated for Diwali 2026 and Part Two in 2027. Ranbir is also set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and the much-anticipated Dhoom 4.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her role in Alpha, a Yash Raj Films production alongside Sharvari. She is also reportedly in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a horror-comedy titled Chamunda.

