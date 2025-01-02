Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 29 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's all time blockbuster continues to impress after crossing Rs 700 crore net

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is all set to complete a month of its release in cinemas. The mass action drama has been setting new benchmarks while making Indian cinema proud. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released blockbuster film has been dominating the box office despite several new releases floating around.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Scores Rs 3.25 Crore In Hindi Markets After Entering Rs 700 Crore Club

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 recently achieved a big milestone on New Year (January 1, 2025). Sukumar's directorial crossed Rs 700 crore net at the Hindi box office on 28th day of its release. It continues to pull Hindi-speaking crowd in theaters while remaining unstoppable during the last leg in cinemas.

On Day 29, Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 3.25 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 711 crore.

If we analyze it on weekly basis, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 389 crore on the opening week. The second and third week collections stood at Rs 178 crore and Rs 94.75 crore respectively. In the fourth week, the mass action drama fetched Rs 49.25 crore. While Pushpa sequel fared excellent throughout, the holiday period consisting Christmas and New Year boosted its performance at the box office even more.

Week-Wise Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Are As Follows:

Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Total Rs 711 crore

What's Next For Pushpa 2 At The Box Office?

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2, which has been dubbed in Hindi language, is looking to finish at Rs 750 crore at the box office. Going by its strong trends in December 2024 and on New Year 2025, the Telugu film can reach Rs 775 crore in Hindi markets. Pushpa 2 would require to maintain the hold as it has had during its theatrical run.

As of today, Pushpa 2 would collect Rs 1330 crore in India and close to Rs 1600 crore at the worldwide box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

