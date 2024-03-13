Raveena Tandon says actresses ‘felt pressured’ to undergo surgeries; recalls body-shaming in initial phase of career

Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been entertaining the audience since the 90s with her versatile performances over the years. From ruling silver screens to receiving acclaim for her OTT choices, she has been through and through. Despite having a long Bollywood career, there was a time in her initial days of career when actresses were body-shamed. In a recent interview, the actress recalled how actresses had to bear the pressure of undergoing surgeries.

Raveena Tandon on actresses feeling the pressure of surgeries

In a recent interview with Zoom, Raveena Tandon spoke about her experience of body-shaming in the initial days of her career. Reflecting on the times of the '90s, she revealed how actresses often felt to undergo surgeries just to meet the societal standards of beauty. However, she expressed gratitude for not succumbing to such pressures.

She shared, "A lot of female actors felt pressured to go through surgeries, but luckily I didn't have to go through that. There was a point when I was starving myself, and then I realized, that's seriously unhealthy what I'm doing to myself.”

Raveena Tandon recalls actresses being body-shamed

The actress mentioned how it was entities within the media industry who would use derogatory terms like "thunder thighs" and "Amazonian body frame" to describe heroines. Raveena stressed that while the film industry gave her opportunities, it was the media that subjected her and other actresses to body-shaming.

Advertisement

She recalled, "There was a lot of body-shaming, and I'll be very honest, the body shaming was not from the industry. Everyone very easily blames the film industry, but the film industry was the one that gave me chances. The media was body-shaming us."

"Editors who were women were busy slut-shaming heroines, trying to prove how nasty they're or trying to question anyone's body, face, or hair, and they were like, Oh my God, look at her thunder thighs and Amazonian body frame. These were the terms that the actresses were called at that time. It was sad at that time," Tandon said.

Despite facing such hardships in her career, Raveena acknowledged her parents for being her pillar of strength during the tough period. Calling it a ‘bad phase’ for one to go through, the actress expressed gratitude over having a ‘strong upbringing, a stable house’ and her parents who were her ‘backbone’ and stood by her at her lowest.

Raveena Tandon on dealing with exit from projects

In addition to this, the Karmma Calling actress also opened up about her way to being ousted from several projects. The actress opined that one has to believe in themselves first to make others believe in you. The actress stated that it was her inner strength that always kept her going. She went on to express her belief in not doing harm to anyone and messing with anyone’s career. According to her, till the time her heart is ‘clean’ and, ‘conscience is clear’, her hard work will bring good to her.

“I just bulldoze ahead with that feeling and I push myself to work harder. So when something like this happens to me, I normally bounce back harder,” she said.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling. Up next, she will be seen in Vivek Budakoti's Patna Shukla, alongside Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Manav Vij. The eagerly-anticipated venture is bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 29.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma on his affection for Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'It's a fatal attraction and one-sided love'