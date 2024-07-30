Meet actor who belongs to prestigious film family, has worked with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and is now set to make comeback after hiatus

In recent times, there have been many actors in Bollywood who worked in numerous films but went on an acting hiatus and later made a comeback. One such actress is Esha Deol, who had been absent from the screen for quite some time. The daughter of the prestigious Deol family is all set to return to the world of movies. In this piece, let’s take a look at some of the details about Esha’s professional and personal life.

Esha Deol’s family and acting career

Esha Deol is the daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are her half-brothers, while Abhay Deol is her cousin.

Esha made her acting debut in 2002 with the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Her second film was Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. One of her most loved performances came in the 2004 action thriller Dhoom with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham. Her dance song Dhoom Machale was a big hit. In the film No Entry, which was released in 2006, Esha was paired opposite Salman Khan.

Other known titles in Esha’s filmography include LOC Kargil, Yuva, Kaal, Dus, Ankahee, Darling, Cash, Sunday, Hijack, and more. In 2011, Esha also worked in her mother Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda.

Later, Esha disappeared from films and went on an acting hiatus for quite a few years.

Esha Deol’s comeback

Esha has already returned to acting in short films and OTT projects. Her 2021 short film Ek Duaa, which was also produced by her, received a special mention in the category of non-feature films at the 69th National Film Awards. In 2022, she starred in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn. Another web series, Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, premiered in 2023.

Esha will soon make her comeback in full-fledged movies as well. In 2023, she announced on her Instagram that she had started shooting for a film called Main, which also features Amit Sadh.

Esha Deol’s personal life

Esha Deol got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. In February 2024, the couple announced their separation.

