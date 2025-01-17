Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor's upcoming films Race 4, Jewel Thief and Spirit to be affected?

The family and fans of Saif Ali Khan started worrying about the actor’s well-being when he was attacked by an armed intruder at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. The actor was immediately taken to the Lilavati Hospital by Ibrahim Ali Khan. Soon after, the doctors performed surgeries on him and he was out of danger. While he recovers from the injuries, will his future projects be affected? Read on!

Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter

Saif Ali Khan has been working on several projects. The actor joined hands with Fighter filmmaker Siddharth Anand for Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter. Months ago, the director took to his Instagram handle and dropped two images with Saif announcing that they’re back on sets. In his post, Siddharth wrote, “Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!”

Siddharth Anand’s post for Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter:

Race 4

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Saif will be joining Ramesh Taurani to reboot Race 4. A source close to the development told us, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again. Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.” Writer Shiraz Ahmed confirmed that Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in the action thriller.

Advertisement

Spirit

Back in December 2024, an industry insider told us that Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on Spirit with Prabhas. The source also added that Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor will also be joining the star cast.

“Spirit is the most ambitious and awaited film of Indian Cinema, and the makers are going all out to have the best and most talented actors of world cinema on board the film. While Prabhas is locked to play the role of a cop, the conversations are in progress with Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor with the latter two for the negative turn,” the source added.

Apart from these, Saif will also be reprising his role in Devara: Part 2 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Since the actor is currently recovering from the injuries, he is expected to push the shooting of the projects until he is declared fit to film.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE updates: Priyanka Chopra sends love to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Race actor still unconscious