Will Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor feature alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part 2?

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, hit the big screens on September 27 and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just a few days of its release in India. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. In a conversation with Zoom, director Koratala Siva shared some insights about the project.

The filmmaker mentioned that the team is being more thoughtful and careful with Devara Part 2. When asked about any big cameos in the Jr NTR starrer, Koratala said, "Yes, there are. We are going to announce it very soon. I won't say cameos also; they are very important characters in the film and we are going to unveil them very soon, character by character."

Talking about who might feature in Devara Part 2, the director shared that he has his own wishlist this time. He said, "I would love to see Ranveer or Ranbir in this world of Devara. I won’t take too many names from the Telugu or Tamil industry. If I reveal some names, there will be too many assumptions and speculations."

The action entertainer, starring Jr NTR has performed best in the Telugu and Hindi markets. The film will face stiff competition from new releases during its third weekend. Vettaiyan will clash with Devara in the Tamil regions, while Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are predicted to challenge it at the Hindi box office. Despite this, Koratala Siva's film is expected to enjoy a surge at the Telugu box office over the Dussehra season.

It'll be interesting to see if the film can withstand the competition from new releases. According to Pinkvilla's estimations, Devara is likely to conclude its global rampage at nearly Rs 400 crore.

Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected in four villages along the coastal regions. The film chronicles his time as a dacoit and his eventual decision to turn against crime, becoming an urban legend.

The star cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and several others.

