After the historic of success of Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up to start shooting for his third directorial in Hindi. Earlier in the earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that SRV is all set to start shooting for the Prabhas-led Spirit from the first quarter of 2025, for a 2026 release. The pre-production work for the action-packed cop thriller is currently underway, side-by-side the casting. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar are in talks with Mrunal Thakur to play the female lead of Spirit.

According to sources close to the development, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in talks with Mrunal Thakur to play the female lead alongside Prabhas in Spirit. “Spirit is the most ambitious and awaited films of Indian Cinema, and the makers are going all out to have the best and most talented actors of world cinema on board the film. While Prabhas is locked to play the role of a cop, the conversations are in progress with Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor with the latter two for the negative turn,” the source added.

The source further reveals that Spirit is touted to be a one of its kind cop-based action thriller, and the insiders inform that Vanga is looking to change the outlook towards the genre of cop-based films in India. “It’s a story like never before, in the template of a commercial Indian Film. There are good people and bad people in the tale, but with a lot of elements of grey that Vanga is known for. Every character has a purpose, and it’s among the most ambitious films for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The writing work and prep is going on in full swing, and the ones who have heard the narration inform that Vanga is going to reintroduce Prabhas like never before in Spirit,” the source informed, adding further that Bhushan Kumar is also giving complete support to the vision of Vanga.

We also hear that the duo of Saif and Kareena too will have a never-seen-before dynamic in Spirit, as both of them have negative undertones in the film. “It’s the first time that a real life couple will be playing a negative role as a couple in a feature film. The two will also have a lot of action to do alongside Prabhas and other members. The paperwork for all the talents is yet to be done, as the discussions for monetary terms are underway,” the source concluded.

Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is all set to explode the big screen in 2026. After calling it a wrap on Spirit, SRV will commence shooting for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor in 2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

