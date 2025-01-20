Saif Ali Khan Attack: Akshay Kumar calls Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star ‘brave’ for protecting his family; wants to make film with him titled THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who stabbed him multiple times in his neck and back with a knife. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery. Thankfully, he is now out of danger and recovering. The shocking incident has left the entire industry in disbelief. Akshay Kumar, Saif's Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star, praised him as 'brave' for protecting his family. He also jokingly added that if they collaborate on a film again, it should be titled Tu Khiladi.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sky Force, Akshay Kumar attended an event where he spoke about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. He expressed relief, saying, "It's very nice that he is safe. It's very good. We are happy. The whole industry is happy that he is safe. It was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him."

He further added, "Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Tu Khiladi." (I did a film with him called Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but next time if we do a film together, we'll make it Tu Khiladi).

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked at his Bandra home by intruders who initially targeted his son Jeh's room. In a brave attempt to shield his family, Saif was stabbed multiple times.

The horrifying incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, and Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, accompanied by his son Taimur and another person. Saif is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

Mumbai police have now arrested the accused, Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, on Sunday from Thane. The 30-year-old, originally from Bangladesh, had illegally entered India and changed his name to Vijay Das. According to police, Shehzad's motive was robbery. DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, revealed that the attacker had arrived in Mumbai 5–6 months ago, staying briefly in the city before relocating nearby.

He had worked for a housekeeping agency. After his arrest, Shehzad was presented in Bandra Court, where he was remanded to police custody for five days.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Sky Force, which will hit theaters on January 24, just before Republic Day. The high-octane thriller stars Akshay as an Air Force officer on a revenge mission after he loses his fellow soldiers.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film also features debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

