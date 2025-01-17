Saif Ali Khan Attack: Answers to 10 questions that have been on everyone’s mind about shocking stabbing incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The recent attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai shocked the entire nation. He suffered multiple injuries and had to be admitted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. This piece has answers to 10 important questions that have been on everyone's mind about this incident.

1. When did the attack on Saif Ali Khan happen?

Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16, 2025, around 2:30 am.

2. Where was Saif Ali Khan attacked?

Saif was attacked at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

3. Where was Saif Ali Khan’s family during the attack?

Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, were with him at home during the incident.

4. Why was Saif Ali Khan attacked?

Saif was attacked by an intruder in the house during a burglary attempt, as confirmed by the actor’s team. The actor was trying to protect his family.

5. How did the attack on Saif Ali Khan happen?

The intruder attacked Saif with a knife. The actor was stabbed multiple times, and one injury was closer to his spine.

6. Was there anyone else injured in the incident?

The official statement confirmed that the rest of the family was safe. However, a woman staff member was also attacked.

7. What did the doctors say about Saif Ali Khan’s injuries?

Dr Nitin Dange from the Lilavati Hospital revealed in a statement, “He (Saif) sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now.”

8. How is Saif Ali Khan now?

The doctors and the actor’s team confirmed that Saif Ali Khan was out of danger. He is in the ICU under observation.

9. What has the police said about the attack on Saif Ali Khan?

The police confirmed that burglary was the motive behind the attack. They also revealed that the intruder entered Saif’s house through the fire escape staircase. They are currently working to arrest the accused.

10. What did Kareena Kapoor Khan say about the incident?

In a statement on Instagram, Kareena expressed, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded.” She appreciated everyone’s concern but also requested privacy for her family.

