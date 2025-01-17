Saif Ali Khan Attack: Race 2 co-star Ameesha Patel calls him ‘brave’ for defending his kids Taimur and Jeh; sends prayers to Kareena Kapoor and family

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by an intruder in his home, and this incident shocked everyone, including the film industry. Many of the actor’s friends and colleagues have sent him wishes for his speedy recovery. Saif’s Race 2 co-star Ameesha Patel called him ‘brave’ for defending his kids, Taimur and Jeh. She also sent her prayers to Kareena Kapoor Khan and the entire family.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Ameesha Patel expressed her shock and distress at the attack that happened on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, 2025. She said that it wasn’t just unfortunate but also ‘very wrong.’ The actress stated that this shouldn't happen to anyone.

Ameesha praised Saif for his strength and resilience. She called it a ‘privilege and pleasure’ to have known him for a long time and having worked with him on multiple movies. She was sure that Saif would come back stronger.

Sending her wishes to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s entire family, Ameesha continued, “My prayers and my good wishes are with Kareena and the entire family. It was really brave of him, what he did to defend his two sweet children.”

Ameesha further hoped that the family was doing well during these tough times. She also expressed her faith in the Mumbai Police. The Gadar 2 star believed that the police will get to the bottom of the attack and give Saif’s family justice.

Saif Ali Khan and Ameesha Patel have worked together in movies like the action thriller Race 2 and the family comedy Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently under observation after his surgery. The doctors revealed that he was out of danger and was in recovery. His family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor, visited him at the Lilavati Hospital after his operation.

Malaika Arora, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and other celebrities went to Karisma Kapoor’s house to offer their support and stand by the family.

