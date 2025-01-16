Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor is ‘out of surgery and danger’; Kareena Kapoor and family thanks doctors and fans

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra residence. A confrontation ensued between Saif and the robber, during which the actor was stabbed and he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery. Now, his team issued an official health update, confirming that the actor has successfully completed the surgery and is now out of danger. Kareena and the family expressed their gratitude to the doctors and thanked fans for their support.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE updates: Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at hospital, Actor's house help also injured

Saif Ali Khan's team has released an official statement following his surgery, saying, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident."

The statement also included a note of gratitude from Saif Ali Khan’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family. It read, “We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.”

At approximately 2:30 am on Thursday, Saif was attacked by a burglar who broke into the actor’s home. The incident occurred in the children’s room, where Saif confronted the intruder.

Advertisement

During the scuffle, he sustained multiple stab wounds, including deep injuries to his neck and close to his spine. The police were alerted at 3 am, and Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by 3:30 am.

Kareena Kapoor shared an update, assuring that the family is safe. She explained that an attempted burglary occurred at their residence, during which Saif sustained an arm injury. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

The rest of the family is doing well. She requested the media and fans to avoid speculations as the police are already investigating the matter.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital to visit father after he got stabbed at his Mumbai home