Swara Bhasker’s daughter Raabiya can’t stop admiring her mehendi and blow-dry; don’t miss little one's cute glimpse in lehenga-choli: PICS

Ever since Swara Bhasker was blessed with a baby girl Raabiyaa, her social media has been flooded with glimpses of the little one. Recently, the actress attended a family wedding and dropped several unseen glimpses from the celebration. Among them were a couple of pictures of the baby girl who couldn’t stop adoring her mom’s Henna, makeup, and blow dry.

On January 7, 2025, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram stories and dropped an image of herself, all decked up to attend a family wedding. In the photo, she also held her daughter Raabiyaa in her hands who can be seen engrossed in admiring her mother’s mehendi. The following picture showcases how the baby girl adorably played with the Tanu Weds Manu actress’s hair. Don’t miss the baby girl all dressed up in her green and pink lehenga-choli set. “Raabu touching up mumma’s blow dry,” Swara captioned the picture.

Take a look:

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad, back in 2023. The couple met at a protest in 2020, and tied the knot on February 16, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. The same year, on September 23, they were blessed with their daughter, Raabiyaa. As their little one turned a year older, the couple hosted a birthday bash for the little girl.

Sharing pictures from the celebration, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress penned, “Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year and everyday you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say ‘Mumma’”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will be next seen in Mrs Falani.

