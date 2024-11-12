On This Day At The Box Office: Revisiting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on its 9th anniversary

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's pairing holds a special place in the hearts of the family audience. When it comes to family entertainers, no one does it better than this duo. For the record, Khan and Barjatya collaborated together on Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Their 2015-released family entertainer completed 9 years today. To mark this special occasion, here's taking you down memory lane of how Prem Ratan Dhan Payo smashed the box office and created several records.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo grossed Rs 365 crore worldwide, emerging a clean Hit

The family romantic drama starred Salman Khan in dual roles, along with Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, Arman Kohli, and Anupam Kher. It opened with a massive Rs 39.25 crore net at the Indian box office and emerged as Salman Khan's biggest opener until the 2019 movie Bharat broke that record.

It minted around Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend and recorded a phenomenal first week, which ended at Rs 157 crore net. Further, it wound up its full theatrical run at Rs 194.25 crore net (Rs 267 crore gross) at the Indian box office.

Besides its domestic box office, the movie also did fabulous business overseas. It grossed over USD 14.75 million in the international markets. The total worldwide gross collection of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo stands at Rs 365 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opened to mixed word-of-mouth. Still, it stormed the box office with such a massive collection. Mounted on a budget of around 180 crore, it was a clean hit at the box office.

Following are the details of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's Box Office Performance:

PARTICULARS FIGURES First Day Rs 39.25 crore First weekend Rs 157 crore Total India Net Rs 194.25 crore India Gross Rs 267 crore Overseas USD 14.75 million Total WW Gross Rs 365 crore Footfalls Rs 2.27 crore Budget Rs 180 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

