Shah Rukh Khan relived old memories, addressed Deven Bhojani as ‘sir’ on sets of Rajkumar Hirani helmed Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following that isn’t restricted to any city or country. Not just his admirers, but some of the celebs of Bollywood are also in love with his generosity and humbleness. One among them is veteran TV and film actor Deven Bhojani. In an interview, he shared his experience of working with SRK in Dunki.

Deven Bhojani shares the wonderful experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Deven Bhojani is known for tickling our funny bones in iconic TV shows like Office Office, Khichdi, Shrimaan Shrimati, and many others. Well, the actor recently shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. While talking to YouTuber Subhojit Ghosh, the actor opened up about his experience of working with SRK and meeting him after thirty years.

The Scoop actor said that even though decades have passed by since the two worked together, SRK was still warm and welcoming to him. “He met me so warmly now. I was a little hesitant. I was thinking so many years have passed now and he is such a huge star. We spoke about those old days,” Deven shared.

He further added that while shooting for the movie, the megastar also addressed him as sir. Sharing the conversation he had with Shah Rukh, Deven said, "Earlier, I used to call him Shah Rukh and he called me Deven. On the second day, when we met for the shoot, he started calling me Deven sir. I asked him, ‘Why are you calling me sir?’ He said, ‘The whole unit is calling you Deven sir, I’m the only one who is calling you Deven.’ I said we are of the same age almost plus we have this old equation; you need not call me Deven sir,'” the Agneepath actor divulged adding that it left him red-faced.

Deven Bhojani says Shah Rukh Khan was a wonderful host to them

Further on, in the same chat, the actor-filmmaker also spoke of the incident when he attended the Jawan actor's party with his wife. Along with some other actors and technicians, SRK invited him and his wife. Even though they are among those who stay away from parties, they attended the gala at SRK's insistence. Stating that he was a warm and gracious host to them he added that Khan took care of them and served them different kinds of food keeping in mind that they were vegetarians.

Not just that, when a peppy Bollywood garba song was played, the Pathaan actor sought Deven’s permission to dance with his wife. “He came to my wife and asked me, ‘Sir, is it okay if I dance with your wife if you don’t mind?’ He danced with my wife. She was feeling shy but she danced. It was really cute. When you are such a big star and behaving in such a down-to-earth way, it is something to learn from,” the Taaza Khabar actor recalled.

Jameel Khan spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte

A couple of days ago, actor Jameel Khan who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the movie Chalte Chalte shared how big-hearted and dedicated he is. While taking to Rajshri Unplugged, Jameel said that SRK made him comfortable on their first day of shoot. Since the Pagalpanti actor was nervous, SRK assured him that they would take as many takes as he wanted and wouldn’t call for the shot until he was ready. “That was very magnanimous of him, very sweet of him,” he divulged.

