Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Vs Pathaan Day Wise Box Office Comparison Till 2nd Weekend: Here's how Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna take on Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Pushpa 2: The Rule the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise continues to set new benchmarks in the Indian cinema. With its record-breaking milestones, Pushpa 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in Hindi markets while emerging as the fastest film to do so. Let's analyze its box office collections with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan which is one of the highest grossing films of the superstar.

Pushpa 2 vs Pathaan Collections Till 2nd Weekend

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 recently completed its second weekend in theaters. Released on Thursday, it opened to an oustanding earnings of Rs 65 crore at the Hindi box office. Within 10 days, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's mass action drama earned Rs 508 crore net in its Hindi language till second Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which released a day earlier on Wednesday in 2023, minted Rs 55 crore on its opening day in Bollywood. The cume Hindi collection of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer till second Sunday stood at Rs 410.5 crore.

Net Box Office: Day-Wise Comparisons Of Pushpa 2 Hindi and Pathaan Till Second Sunday

Day Pushpa 2 Pathaan Wednesday - Rs 55 crore Thursday Rs 65 crore Rs 68 crore Friday Rs 53 crore Rs 37.5 crore Saturday Rs 66 crore Rs 51 crore Sunday Rs 77 crore Rs 58 crore Monday Rs 42 crore Rs 25 crore Tuesday Rs 35 crore Rs 21.5 crore Wednesday Rs 29 crore Rs 17 crore Thursday Rs 24.50 crore Rs 14.75 crore Friday Rs 24.50 crore Rs 13 crore Saturday Rs 42 crore Rs 22.25 crore Sunday Rs 50 crore Rs 27.5 crore Total Rs 508 crore Rs 410.5 crore

Pushpa 2 Hindi and Pathaan's Rs 500 Crore Journey

Pushpa 2 joined Rs 500 crore club in North Indian markets within 11 days of its release. Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 116.5 crore in the second weekend, bringing its collection to Rs 508 crore. Pathaan, which is second highest grossing film of SRK worldwide, earned Rs 513 crore net as its lifetime collection while emerging as the first Hindi film to do so.

