IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehmaan Nawazi’ in Pathaan style at opening ceremony makes fans say, ‘King is home’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan set Kolkata ablaze with his presence at the grand IPL 2025 opening ceremony, cheering for his team in style. The much-anticipated season kicked off at Eden Gardens with a spectacular start, and who better to set the stage on fire than the Badshah himself? The actor made the night unforgettable by delivering his iconic Pathaan dialogue as his opening monologue with pure swag! The electrifying moment instantly went viral, leaving fans in awe as they declared, ‘King is home’.

Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, bringing his signature charisma to Eden Gardens. The Bollywood icon and KKR owner made a grand entrance, delivering his famous Pathaan dialogue: "Party Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge to Pathaan to mehmaan nawazi ke liye toh aana padega!" (If you throw a party at Pathaan's house, Pathaan will come to host).

He added, "So, let's begin the celebration like never before." Adding to the excitement, the King Khan introduced the night’s star performers Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, and Karan Aujla, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

As the video took over the internet, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One fan shared, "King Khan returns to set the stage on fire! Witness Shah Rukh Khan bring his magic to the IPL 18 opening like only he can! Let the madness begin!" While another wrote, "THE KING IS HOME! Bollywood megastar & #KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan sets the stage on fire at a packed Eden Gardens to kick off #IPL2025!"

A user commented, "Pathaan mehmaan nawazi karte huye." Another remarked, "He is looking more younger than last year." A fan expressed, "The biggest megastar of India hosting the biggest league of all time."

Someone simply wrote, “He is my heart.” A fan page posted, “The Badshah takes center stage! @iamsrk kickstarts the #IPL2025 ceremony with unmatched grandeur and charisma!” Another excitedly shared, “PATHAAN aagya #ShahRukhKhan from Eden Gardens.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan extended his best wishes to his team KKR ahead of their IPL 2025 opener against RCB. In a video posted on KKR’s official Instagram, SRK was seen personally greeting each player in the dressing room. With warm hugs and words of encouragement, he expressed gratitude to the team’s support staff, welcomed the new members, and acknowledged Ajinkya Rahane for taking on the captaincy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set for a grand release in the latter half of 2026.