Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan becomes owner of 2 floors in a Delhi building worth Rs 37 crore: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is among the most popular star-kids of Bollywood. Even before his debut project release, he enjoys significant following on social media. Fans are often intrigued by the latest developments in his personal and professional life. Now recently it has been reported that Aryan Khan has purchased a luxury property in Delhi’s posh area worth Rs 37 crore.

According to documents accessed by The Economics Times, Aryan Khan has purchased two floors at Panchsheel Park in South Delhi for ₹37 crore. According to the report, the family owns the basement and ground floor of the building where Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan used to live in the early days.

It has been further revealed that as per the documents accessed by the portal, the transaction was registered in May 2024 and a stamp duty of Rs 2.64 crore was paid for the same. The report also claims that Aryan’s mother Gauri who is a renowned interior designer has designed the house. It holds an emotional significance for the couple, as Delhi is the city where the couple met for the first time.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of a heritage villa that spreads to 27,000 sq-ft in Panchsheel Park, which he purchased in 2001 for over Rs 13 crore. Now, years later, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore today.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, SRK made the house available on rent for Airbnb. The home is filled with personal mementos of SRK's family from their many travels around the world. The Khan home features richly textured walls, colored tapestries, and glittering chandeliers.

About Aryan Khan's debut series, Stardom

Aryan Khan is all set to step into Bollywood with his directorial debut show, Stardom. A modern drama show is said to give a closer look into the glamorous world of entertainment. The series will delve into narrating the story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star.

Written and directed by Aryan, the show will have Lakshya as one of the main leads. Reportedly, Bobby Deol and Mona Kapoor will also be seen in important roles along with cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

