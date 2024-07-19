Sharvari Wagh feels ‘surreal’ to be a part of YRF’s Alpha; says she looks up to ‘cinematic idols’ Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Actress Sharvari Wagh is riding high on the success of her latest movie horror-comedy Munjya. Up next, she is set to star as a YRF spy alongside Alia Bhatt. The makers recently released an introductory clip explaining what Alpha is. While the actress is busy prepping for her spy role, she recently opened up about being a part of the cinematic universe.

Sharvari Wagh opens up on being part of Alia Bhatt's Alpha

Sharvari expressed that being a part of the massive YRF Spy Universe is incredibly overwhelming. She mentioned that she does not feel much pressure, as she is thoroughly enjoying every aspect of being involved in the universe. She described herself as a ball of energy, excited about the opportunity and thrilled to be working with one of the country’s greatest superstars, Alia Bhatt.

The Maharaj actress added, “So, I’m looking forward to being on set, to learn from Alia everyday, to deliver my scenes well. If I let the pressure get to me, I won’t be have fun and I don’t want that. To be part of a universe that has my cinematic idols is a dream come true moment honestly. I look up to Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif. Just the fact that I’m playing a super agent in this galaxy of the greatest icons of cinema is just too surreal.”

More about Alpha

Aditya Chopra is committed to transforming the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe into a grand action spectacle. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on the globally acclaimed streaming series The Railway Men, also produced by YRF, and is set to bring this vision to life.

The 50-second video opens with the YRF Spy Universe logo, followed by a powerful voiceover from Alia, who announces the movie’s title. The video also features an engaging background score.

In the voiceover, the actress states, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha”.

(The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look closely; every city has a jungle, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).

Apart from Alia and Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Alpha.

The YRF Spy Universe, led by producer Aditya Chopra, has become one of the most significant intellectual properties in Indian cinema. The franchise, which includes blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, has consistently achieved tremendous success.

Sharvari Wagh on the work front

Meanwhile, The Munjya actress was last seen in Maharaj alongside Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra is currently streaming on Netflix. Up next,

Looking ahead, Apart from Alpha she is preparing for the release of her next film, Vedaa. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this upcoming movie will feature her alongside John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia. Vedaa is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

